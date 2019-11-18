Sculls off

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
LAST weekend’s Henley Sculls was cancelled due to the fast flowing river conditions.
The decision was made on Thursday of last week after organisers had concerns around marshaling in such strong stream conditions and would have had logistical difficulties around setting up the facilities.
18 November 2019
More News:
Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
POLL: Have your say