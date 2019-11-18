Barass and Thornley set pace at GB assessment trials

LENADER CLUB athletes excelled at the first Great Britain assessment trials held in Boston, Lincolnshire, earlier this month.

Sixty-six Leander athletes took part in the two-day trial, which consisted of a 2,000 meter ergo test on the Saturday at the Boston Rugby Club and then a 5000 meter time trial on the water on Sunday in pairs and single sculls, hosted by Boston Rowing Club. The first day of the trials saw Leander athletes achieve some solid scores to qualify them to take part in the water assessment the following day.

Division one was for the men’s pairs and scullers, where Leander had 13 pairs racing — some as composite crews — and 15 single sculls.

Leander’s Tom Ford and Jacob Dawson were the overall winners of the men’s pairs with their clubmates occupying eight of the top 10 finish positions, and 11 in the top 15.

Tom Barras was the fastest men’s sculler of the day with Sam Mottram in second place as the fastest lightweight man. Leander had seven scullers in the top 10 places.

Division 2 was for the women’s pairs and scullers in which Leander had nine pairs and nine scullers racing.

Rowan McKellar with Rebecca Shorten of Imperial College was the fastest pair of the day with Leander athletes occupying eight of the top 10 places.

Development athletes Heidi Long and Alice Davies finished fifth with Chloe Brew and Lauren Irwin eighth and Susie Dear and Natasha Harris-White 10th.

Club captain Vicky Thornley was the fastest women’s sculler of the day ahead of Holly Nixon, who returned to racing with a bang after a long time out with illness. Impressively, Leander occupied the top four finish positions, with five scullers in the top 10.

Development athletes Georgie Brayshaw finished fourth and Gemma Hall seventh.

The second Great Britain assessment trials will take place closer to home at Caversham’s Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake on December 14.