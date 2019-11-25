Leander’s Hughes sets the pace at GB junior trials

LEANDER athletes competed at the GB junior trials first assessment in Boston, Lincolnshire, last Saturday and were overseen by coach Dave Loveday who replaced usual coach James Loveday, who was unable to attend.

The first division featured Stephen Hughes, a member of the winning Leander Fawley quad at Henley Royal Regatta last summer, in the men’s single and he was keen to impress the GB selectors over the 5km course.

Hughes sculled well and paced the race to perfection to win the GB trial in a time of 16 minutes 35 seconds which was six seconds faster than second place.

Leander’s second sculler Tristan Grainge, who was competing at GB trials for the

first time, raced well and achieved 37th position.

Both Grainge and Hughes will next be racing at the scullers’ head of the river on December 7 in London where Leander will be entering their senior women, men and junior athletes to compete in the famous race from Mortlake to Putney.