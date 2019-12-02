Fours head success

UPPER THAMES entered eight crews for the annual Fours Head and Veteran Fours Head races over the Boat Race course in Putney last weekend.

On Saturday the senior squads took to the water, with the men’s coxed four of Will Moorhouse, Henry Swarbrick, Louis Paterson and James Martyn Smith finishing in a time of 19 minutes 53 seconds, which included a time penalty for a steering fault. The crew, which included three Henley Royal Regatta winners, finished eighth overall.

A men’s coxless four and quadruple scull were a few seconds behind their team mates, both breaking 20 minutes in 19 minutes 56 seconds and 19 minutes 58 seconds respectively.

An Upper Thames women’s coxless four of Cat Kay, Rachel Alder, Tamara Simmons and Jennifer Hoodless completed the course in 22 minutes 3 seconds to claim fourth place in their division.

On Sunday it was the turn of four veteran crews to race the same course in the opposite direction due to the change in tide.

The D4- of Justin Sutherland, Stewart Bell, Charles Nelson and James Burkitt won their category in a time of 19 minutes 6 seconds, as did the women’s composite E4x of Judith Burne, Helen Mangan, Annabel Ayres and Kate Gross — the latter rowing as Tideway Scullers.

The women’s C4x with Sally Pollock Morris and Rebecca Sadler on board, rowing as an Upper Thames, City of Bristol and Walton RC composite, was the fastest overall women’s crew of the day turning in a storming row in 19 minutes 56 seconds.

The men’s E4- narrowly missed out to a fast University of London Alumni crew, finishing in a time of 19 minutes 32 seconds.