Rowing club awarded

HENLEY Rowing Club has been awarded the Sport England ‘Clubmark’ accreditation.

Sport England’s Clubmark is confirmation of higher standards of welfare, equity, coaching and management in community sports clubs.

The club was required to provide supporting evidence relating to its rowing and coaching programme, duty of care and welfare, its engagement with members and the community and club management.

Following the submission of the detailed application document, the club hosted a Sport England representative visit earlier this month where captain Ed Dean, chairman Helen Turnell and secretary Margaret Hall — who led the submission process — answered questions, elaborated on the information provided in the submission and provided additional evidence as required, leading to approval of the accreditation application.

When judging Henley’s application, a Sport England’s assessor commented: “Great club. Positive feel. All health and safety aspects of the club are in place and they have a very comprehensive coaching and member structure in place”

Club secretary Margaret Hall said: “This accreditation is a fantastic achievement and recognises our club’s commitment to offering a safe and enjoyable sporting experience to all our members.”

For adults interested in taking up the sport Henley Rowing Club is starting a new Learn to Row course in March 2020. For further details contact captain@ henleyrowingclub.org