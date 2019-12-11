Henley Royal Regatta to run for six days from 2021

HENLEY Royal Regatta will run for a sixth day from 2021.

Its stewards agreed the move from five days at their annual meeting in London yesterday (Tuesday).

It will mean that the annual festival of rowing will begin a day earlier, on the Tuesday, meaning the traditional prize-giving will remain on the Sunday.

The extra day will allow the introduction of two new events for women into the racing timetable, one for club eights and one for junior eights.

The regatta says the new events reflect the increased participation and success of women in the sport.

Together with the introduction of a new event for student women’s eights at next year’s regatta, to be named the Island Challenge Cup, from 2021 there will be 10 events for women.

Sir Steve Redgrave, who chairs that regatta’s committee of management, said: “Henley Royal Regatta last added an extra day to its programme in 1985.

“The addition of a sixth day in 2021 reflects the growing popularity of our wonderful sport and the regatta itself, not least amongst women who are competing in greater numbers and at a higher standard than before.”

He added: “I am delighted that with the new events for student, junior and club women, the regatta will offer a racing programme across all levels, from junior to international.”

Next year’s regatta will take place from Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, July 5.

