Devereux sets the pace at scullers head

LEANDER CLUB entered six athletes in last Saturday’s Vesta Scullers Head raced from University Stone Mortlake to Putney on the ebb tide.

Seb Devereux raced in the men’s elite event and set off fourth overall out of the 450 scullers racing. The three scullers ahead of him were all bunched up and Devereux saw his opportunity and attacked the race early.

By the bandstand approximately five minutes into the race Devereux had overtaken all three scullers and was leading the way with clear water ahead of him.

Devereux achieved the fastest time of the day and won the Vesta Scullers Head overall and won the men’s elite pennant.

Racing in the women’s elite category Leander had three, Ruth Siddorn, Alice Baatz and Beth Bryan competing.

Siddorn raced well to finish in second place in the category and 102nd overall. Baatz finished third and Bryan fourth.

Joe Willis, racing in the junior men’s category, raced well to achieve 11th place overall and finish second in his category.

Finally, Tristan Grange was racing in men’s junior 17 sculls where he enjoyed his first time in a single scull on the Tideway stretch to finish third in his category.

Mark Banks, Leander Club’s director of rowing and chief coach said: “It was good to get a race for these scullers and well done to Seb for winning overall.”