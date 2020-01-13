Leander appoint Beaumont as new club captain

LEANDER CLUB have appointed Jack Beaumont as their new club captain.

The experienced 26-year-old sculler, who represented Great Britain in the final of the Olympic quadruple sculls in Rio in 2016, takes over the captaincy from Vicky Thornley.

Beaumont, who is the son of Olympic rower Peter Beaumont, won European Championships bronze during 2015 in the quadruple sculls and is also a former World U23 medallist in the double sculls. Outgoing captain Thornley became only the second female Leander captain in its history when she took on the role in 2018.

Speaking of his new appointment Beaumont said: “I am proud and very excited to be elected captain of Leander.

“The club has been a part of my life since I was a young boy, when my dad Peter used to bring me to Leander during Henley Royal Regatta each year. I was so

excited and inspired as a 10-year-old, meeting the GB four and Jurgen Grobler a few weeks

before they won Olympic gold in

Athens.

“It feels very special to become captain of a club with such history, and a star-studded list of past captains.

“I would like to thank Vicky Thornley for her hard work over the last couple of years. Vicky has left some big shoes to fill, and I’m excited to get stuck in and support all our athletes in 2020.”

Leander has also appointed new vice-captains in Susie Dear, James Robson and Holly Nixon to replace the outgoing George Rossiter, Morgan Baynham-Williams, Alan Sinclair and Emily Ashford.

Mark Banks, Leander Club’s director of rowing and chief coach said: “I am very grateful to Vicky for being an excellent club captain and am very much looking forward to seeing Jack in the role leading Leander into our Olympic year.”

Club chairman, Hugh Richardson added: “The committee warmly thanked Vicky Thornley for her highly successful two years as captain and greatly welcomed Jack Beaumont as her successor.”