Henley and Shiplake youngsters win Victor Ludorum

BOTH Henley Rowing Club and Shiplake College came away from last Saturday’s Quintin Head of the River Race with Victor Ludorum prizes for having the fastest combined times for girls and boys respectively.

Upper Thames also had success as they picked up a win in the masters category and narrowly missed out on a win in the open seniors event.

The Quintin Head was raced over 4,800 metres mostly on the Boat Race course starting just before Hammersmith Bridge and finishing 650 metres above Chiswick Bridge and like the Boat Race raced on the flood tide.

The start of the race was put back 15 minutes because the high quantity of land water flowing down the Thames delayed the expected tide turning time on the Tideway.

Henley, racing for the first time since October after the cancellation of events due to the high rainfall affecting both rivers and the adjacent river banks, entered four girls’ crews and one boys’ boat. The club’s small group of senior men, combined with several junior boys, formed an eight to compete in the open event. The crew of Sam Beattie, Ed Roy, Euan Turnell, Dom Brown, James Wallace, Marcus Brown, Joe Long, Grant Taylor and Charles Washbourn put together a fine performance, overtaking several crews, and finishing ninth overall. Their time placed them as the fastest club crew on the day.

The girls’ top boat of Sophie Underwood, Holly Cookson, Milly Guida, Georgia Brown, Della Luke, Phoebe Snowden, Hannah Hills, Carla Russell and cox Maddison Sturgess, finished third in WJ18 behind Marlow and winning crew Headington.

The girls’ second eight of Darcey Smith, Gina Segrt, Charlotte Rowley, Amber Weller, Holly Thompson, Asya Janmohamed, Georgie Pollard, Poppy Wilson, and cox Emeline Warner competed in the women’s senior event and finished 27th of the 98 boats competing. In girls’ U16 eights the crew of Tosh Ward, Rose McEwen, Sophie Elstone, Mia Roullier, Ella McKay, Laoise O’Donohue, Natalie Schoenmakers, Mia Vickerman and cox Holly Nave finished second in their category less than a second behind the winning Headington boat but a clear 14 seconds ahead of third-placed Marlow.

Also finishing second in their category was the girls’ U15 eight of Abbie Artherton, Gabby Chaplin, Hannah Boddy, Georgia Catlin, Nonnie Luke, Ailish Harkin, Sophie Graham, Lucy Jones and cox Caitlin Emery. This was first time the crew had raced on the Tideway and they finished 33 seconds ahead of third placed Lady Eleanor Holles with Surbiton School taking first place.

Whilst none of the crews won their category the combined performance of the WJ18, WJ16 and WJ15s crews made Henley the fastest girls’ team and winners of the Quintin Hogg Memorial Prize for girls with an aggregate time of 50 minutes, 12.4 seconds along with a new top of the range Active Tools CoxOrb cox box.

Also competing was ex-Henley junior Georgie Robinson Ranger who was in the fastest women’s boat of the day racing for University of London.

Shiplake College got their season off to a fine start as they won four medals.

Shiplake entered six crews of eights, with the J18s, who had three crews racing, finishing in first, sixth and 16th places. The winning crew was made up of Lucas Morgan, Angus Wood, Max Van Der Linden, Robert Humphris, Sebastian Hjortland-Marks, Joshua Wombwell, Rhys Ash, Sydney Burnand and cox Jacob Kirby. Meanwhile the J16s finished second and the J15 crews finished first and second.

Shiplake College were awarded the Quintin Hogg Memorial Prize for boys with the best aggregate time of 45 minutes and 49.2 seconds as they also picked up a £600 coxbox.

David Currie, director of rowing at Shiplake College, said: “What a fantastic start to the season. It was great to get out and race in eights for the first time this season. We are looking forward to building towards the major national rowing events of the year.”

Upper Thames Rowing Club entered four eights with their first eight turning in a controlled performance that bodes well for the coming season. Coming off the back of the club’s training camp in Seville the crew finished second in the open senior category, agonisingly just missing out on the win by 0.3 seconds to Oxford University’s second crew, Isis. Their time of 14 minutes 26 seconds placed them 14th overall of 235 crews competing on the day.

The club’s D category, average age 50, masters crew won their event in a time of 15 minutes 1 second, beating two other masters crews from Upper Thames in the process. The Upper Thames C crew, average age 43, finished in 15 minutes 24 seconds while the E crew, average age 55, completed the course in 16 minutes 2 seconds.

Upper Thames’s women’s squad elected not to race at Quintin but concentrate on their water training in Henley now that the river level has dropped to a more manageable level.