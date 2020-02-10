Henley juniors triumph in six events at Hampton Head

WITH almost 600 entries, the Hampton Head is a major event in the junior calendar which is rowed over a course of 3,000 metres starting just below Sunbury Lock and finishing upstream of Hampton Court.

Whilst last Saturday had some sunshine the fast stream and strong tail wind made conditions challenging for the crews taking part, it also led to the organisers withdrawing the U14 events.

Henley Rowing Club had 23 crews entered and of these six returned with wins and five others in bronze medal places.

The J15 girls competed in three quads in the morning and an eight in the afternoon division. With more than 50 entries including three crews from Henley this was the largest single category, and for all three crews to come in the top 10 was no mean feat.

The crew of Sophie Graham, Nonnie Luke, Ailish Harkin, Lucy Jones and cox Fran Whittle won it with a good margin of 12 seconds over Surbiton High School. The other quads of Amelia Sterjo, Karima Erbolat, Livvy Bogdanavic, Ava Timms and cox Caitlin Emery finished sixth and in eighth place was Grace Pavey, Lauren Stokes, Sophie Lazenby, Yasmin Laktos and cox Maddison Sturgess.

In the afternoon the winning quad were joined by Gabby Chaplin, Georgia Catlin, Abbey Artherton and Hannah Boddy to compete in the eight where they finished third behind Wimbledon High School and Surbiton. In J16 girls’ coxless fours, Laoise O’Donohue, Ella McKay, Natalie Schoenmakers and Mia Vickerman notched up a four second win over Surbiton.

O’Donohue then changed from rowing to sweep and went up an age category when she joined Phoebe Snowden, Carla Russell, and Georgia Brown in junior quads to take an 11 second win over the fours head winners Tideway Scullers with Wallingford in third and Shiplake fourth.

Also winning one of the top events was the girls’ coxless four of Hannah Hills, Sophie Underwood, Della Luke and Carla Russell with another Henley crew pushing Surbiton High School into second place.

The girls’ second eight of Blair Fitzgerald, Ella McKay, Sophie Elston, Amber Weller, Charlotte Williams, Charlotte Rowley, Natalie schoenmakers, Poppy Wilson and cox Maddison Sturgess took the win over Wimbledon High School, but in the first eight octuple event Wimbledon pushed the Henley crew of Sophie Underwood, Asya Janmohamed, Millie Guida, Holly , Della Luke, Georgina Pollard, Hannah Hills, Mia Vickerman and cox Holly Nave into third place by 0.1 of a second whilst Marlow took the top spot.

The boys won the open quad sculls with Grant Taylor, James Swinburn, Edward Roy and Seth O’Connor snatching a 0.3 second victory against Walton Rowing Club. Not far behind Walton was the second Henley boat of Euan Turnell, James Wallace,George Lauchlan and Sam Beattie.