Monday, 24 February 2020

World Indoor Championship gold for Upper Thames trio

THREE women from Upper Thames Rowing Club struck gold at the World Indoor Rowing Championships held in Paris earlier this month.

The two-day event, staged in the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium, saw 2,300 athletes from 51 countries.

Mary Bromilow won the Lightweight Over 70s division in a time of nine minutes, 31 seconds, beating the French champion by nearly 30 seconds.

Helen Mangan beat a strong field of 15 other competitors to win the Over 60s prize in seven minutes, 55 seconds while Judith Burne clocked seven minutes, 58 seconds to win the Over 55s category.

All three won the equivalent national event in December at the National Velodrome in Olympic park at Stratford, all improving on the times at the earlier event.

