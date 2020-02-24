Olympic trials for Leander athletes

FORTY-FOUR Leander Club athletes have been selected to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic trials at the Redgrave and Pinsent Rowing Lake next month.

The invitation-only regatta will take place on March 13-15 in Caversham.

Of the athletes selected from Leander, 15 men and 17 women will compete in the sweep category while eight men and four women will trial for the sculling events.

In addition to the open weight athletes, Leander has Sam Mottram invited to trial in the lightweight men’s sculls while Henry Fieldman and Erin Wysocki-Jones will be attending the trials as coxes.

Mark Banks, director of rowing and chief coach at Leander, said: “I’m delighted with this unprecedented number of Leander athletes being invited to Olympic trials. Good luck to all of them.”