Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Olympic trials for Leander athletes

Olympic trials for Leander athletes

FORTY-FOUR Leander Club athletes have been selected to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic trials at the Redgrave and Pinsent Rowing Lake next month.

The invitation-only regatta will take place on March 13-15 in Caversham.

Of the athletes selected from Leander, 15 men and 17 women will compete in the sweep category while eight men and four women will trial for the sculling events.

In addition to the open weight athletes, Leander has Sam Mottram invited to trial in the lightweight men’s sculls while Henry Fieldman and Erin Wysocki-Jones will be attending the trials as coxes.

Mark Banks, director of rowing and chief coach at Leander, said: “I’m delighted with this unprecedented number of Leander athletes being invited to Olympic trials. Good luck to all of them.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33