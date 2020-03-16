Eights river races cancelled

THE Women’s Eights Head of the River Race, which was set to take place last Saturday, was cancelled due to extreme river conditions.

Organisers took the decision following an inspection at 6am on the day of the 80th event, which is run on the tideway course from Mortlake to Putney.

The committee of the Head of the River Race, which takes place next Saturday (March 21), is now offering a limited number of race slots to some crews who were due to compete last weekend.

A total of 318 crews were due to take part in the women’s eights head races, including crews from Leander Club, Henley and Upper Thames. Meanwhile, a few of the leading women’s rowing programs, including those from Leander, organised a last-minute fixture at Caversham Lake on Sunday.

It was raced over two 2,000m rows with a short paddle back to the start in between. The first run was against the clock with each boat being timed individually to get selected for the finals.

The second run was a side-by-side race with the fastest crews from the previous race being drawn next to each other.

The Leander Club A crew was the fastest crew of the day.