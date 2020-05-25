Earth to moon indoor rowing challenge

AN international indoor rowing challenge has been launched.

Row to the Moon invites athletes worldwide to log their training metres on to a bespoke online platform.

The goal is to accumulate 384.4 million metres, which is the distance from Earth to the Moon and the general public will also have the chance to participate.

The 10-day challenge, devised by British Rowing, Rowing Canada Aviron, Rowing Australia and Rowing New Zealand, began yesterday (Thursday) at 6am and will finish next Sunday (May 31) at 6am.

Those taking part will be able to upload the distance they cover on a live, real-time web platform, adding sessions as regularly as they like.

There are also 17 adaptive (disability) rowing categories to which users can upload their progress and contribute towards the combined total. Lauren Rowles, current Paralympic and World Rowing champion said: “There's been a real community spirit through the rowing world during lockdown and it's been great to see us all come together and take on these challenges from our homes. This new challenge gives us another exciting target to work towards as a team and keeps that competitive spirit alive.”

For more information and to take part, visit www.british

rowing.org