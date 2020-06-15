Injured sculler on the mend

OLYMPIC silver medallist Vicky Thornley, who broke her elbow after falling off her bike last month, is recovering well.

The former Leander captain, 32, who lives in Bix, had the accident on May 21 and underwent surgery at the Wrightington Hospital, near Wigan, a world-renowned centre of excellence that specialises in joint surgery.

Thornley said: “I had a follow-up with my surgeon and 12 days post-surgery he is very happy with progress. Bone coming together, range of movement is good and wound has healed. Feeling really positive as I am ahead of the curve and that is where I am planning on staying.

“This is just another challenge on the journey and the mental and physical approach is always the same.”

Thornley was due to compete in the single sculls at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer before they were moved to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.