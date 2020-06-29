Rower’s fastest time

A LEANDER Club rower has broken the Great Britain rowing team men’s 2km indoor rowing record.

Tom George, 25, who lives in Market Place, Henley, set a new fastest-ever British time of 05:39.6 and became the first British rower — and eighth man ever — to break the 5:40 barrier.

He is part of the Team GB men’s eight and was due to compete in the Olympics for the first time in Japan this summer but the Games were postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

George, who completed the feat at his parents’ home in Gloucestershire, beat the current GB men’s team record of 5:40 held by teammate Moe Sbihi.