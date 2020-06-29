Monday, 29 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rower’s fastest time

A LEANDER Club rower has broken the Great Britain rowing team men’s 2km indoor rowing record.

Tom George, 25, who lives in Market Place, Henley, set a new fastest-ever British time of 05:39.6 and became the first British rower — and eighth man ever — to break the 5:40 barrier.

He is part of the Team GB men’s eight and was due to compete in the Olympics for the first time in Japan this summer but the Games were postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

George, who completed the feat at his parents’ home in Gloucestershire, beat the current GB men’s team record of 5:40 held by teammate Moe Sbihi.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33