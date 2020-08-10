Norman appointed as new club captain

HISTORY was made at Henley Rowing Club’s annual meeting on Thursday last week when Beccy Norman was named club captain.

Norman’s unanimous election to the role means that, for the first time in the club’s 181-year history, the captain, president (Miriam Luke) and chairman (Helen Turnell) are all women.

A ‘home-grown’ captain, 26-year-old Norman first started rowing at the club aged 11, started racing (and winning) at J13 and progressed through the junior squad before suffering a back injury aged 17 which meant rowing had to be put on hold.

Getting treatment for her back by a chiropractor not only got her rowing again but also inspired her career. Following her studies at Bournemouth University, Norman qualified as a chiropractor and now works at a clinic in Caversham. She returned to the club in 2017, training and competing as part of the senior women’s squad.

Norman said: “I have been hooked on rowing ever since I joined the club. I have benefitted from quality coaching, enjoyed the camaraderie with my crewmates and learned what it means to be disciplined and committed through training and competing. Becoming club captain is an opportunity to give back to the sport that has given me so much.”