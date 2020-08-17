Olympian brings forward retirement plans

LEANDER’S Pete Lambert has retired from rowing.

He has represented Great Britain for seven years and finished fifth at the Rio Olympics in 2016 in the final of the men’s quadruple scull.

The 33-year-old was planning to retire after the Tokyo Olympics this year but brought the decision forward after it was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lambert said: “I decided I still wanted to step away. It feels like the right time for me to start my new chapter and career.”

Lambert made history alongside Graeme Thomas, Sam Townsend and Charles Cousins at the 2013 World Rowing Championships, when they claimed bronze to become the first ever GB men’s quad to win an international medal.

Throughout the 2014 season the quad upgraded their world bronze medal to a silver, claimed gold at two World Cups and beat the world best time at the European Championships, finishing 0.08 seconds behind the Ukrainian crew.

In 2017, the new-look quad of Lambert, Jack Beaumont, Jonny Walton and John Collins won World Cup gold and silver.

But at the World Rowing Championships Lambert suffered a back injury minutes before the final was due to start and was replaced.

Lambert returned to the quad in 2019 and won a European bronze medal in Lucerne.