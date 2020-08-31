Olympic-style curry recipe

Lentil and cauliflower curry (serves 4)

Ingredients: two tablespoons virgin olive oil; one white onion, sliced; one red pepper, diced; whole cauliflower, cut into florets; 250g spinach;

500g puy lentils, pre-cooked; one tin of tomatoes; one tin of coconut milk; one tablespoon garam masala; one tablespoon cumin; one tablespoon

chilli flakes; one tbsp mustard seeds; one tbsp turmeric; rice for serving

Coat the cauliflower florets in a tablespoon of olive oil and the turmeric and place on a baking tray. Bake in oven at 180C for about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the rest of the olive oil over a medium heat in the frying pan. Add the onions and red pepper and soften for 10 minutes. Then add the curry powder, cumin, chilli flakes and mustard seeds. Let the spices liven up in the pan for up to three minutes. Then add the puy lentils, tinned tomatoes and spinach and simmer for 10 mibutes. Take the cauliflower out of the oven, add to the curry along with the coconut milk and simmer for five minutes. Serve with wholegrain or wild rice.