Schoolgirl sculler awarded £10,000 boat by sponsor

A YOUNG rower has secured sponsorship to help with her training.

Nicole Dunn, a pupil at Shiplake College, usually uses the school’s equipment but she had to lockdown at home in Exbourne, Devon, due to the coronavirus and had no boat to train with.

She also missed out when her first Team GB training camp in Spain in April was cancelled. In the hope of raising money for her own boat, the 18-year-old decided to do a virtual row of 970km — the distance from Lands End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland.

Maximedi, a PPE supply company, was so impressed that it bought her a £10,000 sculling boat and equipment, including roof racks, to enable her to bring it back to school for the start of the new term. Nicole, who took up rowing two years ago, said: “I’m incredibly grateful to Maximedi for their generosity and belief in me.

“It meant I was able to train throughout lockdown, which has been hugely beneficial.”

She said she had always been fascinated by rowing and decided to give it a go at school. She quickly progressed and in November went to the GB trials, where she came 18th and qualifed for the GB training camp,

She went on to win the single sculls race in her age group at the Scullers Head and was the third woman overall.

Nicole, who is studying for
A-levels in biology, chemistry and PE, hopes to study medicine at university and to continue rowing with the aim of making the GB team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

