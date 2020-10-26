Monday, 26 October 2020

Leander scullers secure final spots

FOLLOWING a long break from racing, Leander athletes were back in action on Sunday when they competed in the Wingfield Sculls.

The small event sees a handful of single scullers take part in racing side by side from Putney to Chiswick.

This year the committee had to close the entries early due to the number of scullers wishing to compete.

With 17 men and nine women scullers entered for the event it was decided that athletes completed a time trial where the top six would qualify for the final the following week. Leander had three men and three women racing.

In the men’s section Angus Groom qualified in first place with U23 Victor Kleshnev securing the last qualifying spot in sixth place. Charles Wait-Roberts finished eighth.

U23 Hannah Scott raced well to finish second in the women’s sculls with Georgie Brayshaw also making the final having finished sixth. Jess Leyden just missed out on qualifying as she finished in seventh place.

The finals are due to take place next Thursday.

