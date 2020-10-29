Thursday, 29 October 2020

Rowing club deep cleaned to protect Olympic athletes

LEANDER Club in Henley is helping to keep its athletes safe during the coronavirus pandemic with a deep clean.

Glen Cleaning, of Bristol, carried out “fogging” treatment, which involved spraying surfaces with a fine mist of a product which provides protection against pathogens for an extended period.

Matt Beechey, Leander’s high performance coach, said the deep clean meant that athletes could continue to train with less downtime for sanitisation. He added: “Glen Cleaning have been flexible and extremely diligent in working with us to help keep our athletes safe.

“As Tokyo 2021 fast approaches, every session counts and Glen’s support is helping us to keep our athletes on track.”

Ross Barnes, managing director of Glen Cleaning, and his wife Rachel are both members of Leander and used to row for Henley Rowing Club. Mr Barnes said: “The idea is to keep the athletes on track for the Toyko Olympics.

“We used an antimicrobial Zoono Fogging treatment which lasts two to three weeks. We cleaned the training area, physiotherapy rooms and some of the offices and will continue to do that for the next few weeks to provide a safe environment.”

“We want to keep the dreams of our Olympic athletes going.” Mr and Mrs Barnes moved to Henley about 15 years ago. They stopped rowing after the arrival of their daughters, Charlie, eight and Millie, five.

They first met at Worcester Rowing Club. Mr Barnes said: “I believe Rachel, who was then a novice, accidentally crashed into me and I think my paddle may have hit her on the back of the head.

“But it was a crash that led to many things.”

