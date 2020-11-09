Groom finishes second in Wingfield Sculls

LEANDER’S Angus Groom took runners up spot in the finals of the Wingfield Sculls hosted by London’s Quintin Boat Club on Thursday of last week.

Having qualified for this year’s finals the previous week,

Groom finished second to Nottingham Rowing Club’s Matt Haywood.

Fellow Leander finalist Victor Kleshnev, 20, finished strongly to secure fourth place. In the ladies’ final Leander’s Hannah Scott finished third and club mate Georgina Brayshaw sixth. Mathilda Hodgkins-Bryne, of Reading Rowing Club, won the event.

• THIS weekend’s Henley Sculls has been cancelled due to the new covid restrictions, as has the Kingston head of the river race which Leander were due to compete in.