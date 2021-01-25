Athlete says club award great way to end ‘rubbish’ year

FULHAM Reach Boat Club, run by Henley rower Steven O’Connor, has won British Rowing’s club of the year award.

Mr O’Connor, who has won three national championships and competed at Henley Royal Regatta, opened the club in 2013 on the River Thames in London.

The club is a charity that was formed in 2013 and has helped thousands of teenagers from deprived backgrounds to unlock their potential and learn valuable life skills through rowing. Mr O’Connor, 38, said winning the award was a nice way to “finish off a rubbish year”.

He said: “It has been a rubbish year all round but we found our communities around our club have become even tighter than they were. It has been tough going but I’m really grateful.”

The club also won British Rowing’s Project of the Year award for its Boats Not Bars initiative.

The project offers indoor rowing training programmes to inmates of five prisons across the South-East.

Mark Davies, chairman of British Rowing, said: “The fact you’ve done sessions for 13,000 pupils from 14 local state schools was really something that stood out.

“It was an outstanding number and you’re helping them to compete at British Rowing affiliated clubs. You’ve also been offering indoor rowing to five prisons as well, which is pretty impressive. It’s a hugely impressive project and a hugely impressive club.” Mr O’Connor has been involved since the launch of the charity, which was created as a result of an agreement between developer St George, which built the Fulham Reach development of 744 flats, and the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham.

It was started with £3 million from the company.

He now works with the club’s board to ensure that its charitable aims are delivered on an annual basis as well as planning and fundraising for the long-term future of the club.