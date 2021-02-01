European regattas to go ahead

THE European Rowing Championship regatta will go ahead as planned, World Rowing has confirmed.

The body also announced that the European Olympic and Paralympic Continental Qualification regatta will take place.

Following extensive discussions with all key stakeholders, including the World Rowing executive committee and European Rowing Board, the regattas will take place in April in Varese, Italy.

The staging of them has been guided by recommendations from the World Health Organisation.

Organisers have developed a covid-19 protection plan to minimise the risk of transmission and infection at the event.

All participants must follow the strict measures, which include the wearing of masks at all times except in the boat, on an ergometer or at meals.

The number of people at the venue will be limited where possible and the venue may not be open for training for crews only competing in the European Rowing Championships until after racing has finished at the continental qualification regatta.

In addition to meeting any local government requirements, each participant at the regatta will be required to complete a

pre-event health questionnaire.

The European Olympic and Paralympic Continental Qualification regatta is scheduled to take place from April 5 to 7 and the European Rowing Championships from April 9 to 11.