Leander Club rowers back on water

Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Monday, 22 February 2021
ROWERS at Leander Club who are training towards future Olympic and Paralympic Games have been given special permission to get back on the water.
A total of 21 athletes and seven coaches has been given elite sport dispensation by British Rowing so long as they continue to operate under strict protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
During the latest lockdown athletes have been training from home using rowing machines and weight training in addition to permitted exercise outside the home.
22 February 2021
More News:
Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Man’s anger at police record of ‘hate crime’
AN elderly man is angry that police have kept a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say