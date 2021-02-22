Monday, 22 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leander Club rowers back on water

Leander Club rowers back on water

ROWERS at Leander Club who are training towards future Olympic and Paralympic Games have been given special permission to get back on the water.

A total of 21 athletes and seven coaches has been given elite sport dispensation by British Rowing so long as they continue to operate under strict protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

During the latest lockdown athletes have been training from home using rowing machines and weight training in addition to permitted exercise outside the home.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33