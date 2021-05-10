Leander athletes set the pace at GB closed trials

LEANDER athletes had success at last weekend’s two-day GB closed trials held at Dorney Lake.

The Henley-based club had 26 senior and U23 club based athletes from its development squad invited to trial across all four categories in this invitational only event.

The format was slightly different to normal, skipping the traditional semi-final races with crews being placed directly into the finals from time trial results.

First up was the men’s pairs where Leander had two crews racing. Ryan Todhunter and James Vogel placed third in the time trial and achieved fourth place in the A final while Iwan Hadfied and Dan Graham came eighth in the time trial and then won the B final to place as the second fastest U23 pair.

In the women’s single scull, Lola Anderson impressed by winning the time trial and dominated the final to win and be the fastest women’s sculler on the day.

Katherine George finished seventh in the time trial, frustratingly just missing out on the A final. George raced her final confidently to win and was placed as the fastest women’s U23 sculler.

Leander had eight athletes racing in the men’s single sculls. In the time trial, Victor Kleshnev finished third, Rory Harris fourth and Oliver Costley fifth to secure their spots in the A final.

The final was close with Kleshnev finishing second and Harris third, both going under seven minutes for the 2,000m course while Costley finished fifth.

In the B final James Robson finished eighth while James Cartwright was ninth. Jack Keating won the C final with Bryn Ellery third and Joe Wolfin sixth.

In the women’s pairs Leander had five boats racing. Susie Dear and Sam Redgrave won the time trial with Heidi Long and Alice Davies in second place. Lauren Irwin and Hope Cessford finished fourth while Juliette Perry and Lauren Carey came sixth as they all qualified for the A final.

In the final Long and Davies raced well to take the win with Irwin and Cessford finishing in third place.

Perry and Carey finished in fifth place whilst Dear and Redgrave capsized and were unable to finish.

Speaking after the event, Leander’s director of rowing and chief coach Mark Banks said: “It was a positive start to the season for the Leander development squad, it was good to be racing again.”