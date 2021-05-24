Leander athletes dominate World Cup squad

TWENTY-FOUR Leander Club athletes are amongst the Great Britain squad that will compete in the three day World Cup II Regatta that is taking place in Lucerne, Switzerland, starting today (Friday).

This will be the GB rowing team’s last international competition before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The team comprises seven of the nine Olympic class medal-winning crews from the recent European Championships, including the return of all three gold medal crews — the women’s pair of Helen Glover and Leander’s Polly Swann, the men’s four of Ollie Cook, Rory Gibbs and Leander’s Matt Rossiter and Sholto Carnegie and the men’s eight of Josh Bugajski, Mohammed Sbihi, Oli Wynn-Griffith, James Rudkin and Leander’s Charlie Elwes, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Tom Ford and Henry Fieldman.

British Rowing director of performance Brendan Purcell said: “This World Cup is our last chance to race internationally before the Olympic Games and will give each rower the chance to stake their claim on a spot on the team ahead of our final Olympic selection early next month.

“After a successful European Championships, where we topped the medal table, securing three gold, three silver and three bronze medals across our Olympic crews, the team came back with specific race components to focus on and improve in their delivery at WCII.

“Seven of these crews are back together in Lucerne, and, along with the rest of the squad, can’t wait to get out on the water to challenge the areas they have been working on by racing against some quality international competitors.

“It’s set to be a great final test for everyone and will provide useful insight on the areas to perfect and enhance in our final preparation block that will set us up for the games this summer!”

Also racing at World Cup II are European silver medallists, Leander’s women’s single sculler Vicky Thornley.