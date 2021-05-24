GB crews fail to make Toyko cut

THE “regatta of opportunity” became the “regatta of disappointment” for Great Britain on the last day of racing at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne.

Three of the four boats entered made it through to the final day but none finished in the top two places, ending their dreams for Tokyo 2020 qualification.

The women’s double of Leander’s Holly Nixon and Tideway Scullers’ School’s Saskia Budgett narrowly missed out on a qualification spot, finishing in third place in the final.

The men’s pair of Leander’s Harry Glenister and Oxford Brookes’ Morgan Bolding finished in fourth place, having won the semi final earlier in the morning while the lightweight men’s double of Oxford Brookes’ Jamie Copus and Leander’s Samuel Mottram finished fifth in the semi-final after a spirited performance through the heats and repechage on day one.

Brendan Purcell, director of performance at British Rowing said: “The athletes put their best out there today and they have done themselves proud, not only today, but in the weeks and months leading up to this. They have represented the GB vest with honour and their commitment, passion and performances have made all of the coaching and support team extremely proud to work and support them.”