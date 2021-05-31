Men’s pair lead way

LEANDER Club had 18 athletes competing in the Great Britain senior and U23 trials at Caversham lake last Saturday.

For many athletes, this was their first opportunity to race since last summer.

The format for the day was to race a time trial in the morning in singles or pairs over 1,900 metres, to secure places in the finals later in the afternoon.

James Robson and Charles Waite-Roberts won their time trial and A final to finish the day as the fastest men’s pair.

Leander had four women’s pairs racing with three of them reaching the A final.

Katie King-Smith and Phoebe Campbell finished third, Alice Baatz and Juliette Perry fourth and Natasha Harris and Flo Donald sixth. Unfortunately, due to illness Lauren Carey and Lucy Edmonds had to pull out of the A final.

Leander had three women’s single scullers racing with Katherine George reaching the A final to finish in third place overall and the second fastest U23. Imogen Magner won the B to finish seventh while Cara Russell was fifth in the C final to be placed 17th overall.

Joe Wolfin reached the A final of the men’s single sculls where he finished sixth overall as the third placed U23.

Mark Banks, Leander Club’s director of rowing and chief coach, said: “With 18 athletes racing in Lucerne and others preparing for the third World Cup this was a creditable performance in particular, the pair demonstrating our strength in depth at Leander across all the disciplines.”