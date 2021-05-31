Leander athletes help GB top world cup medal table

AN eventful final day of racing at the World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne, Switzerland saw Great Britain top the medal table as they picked up three gold, one silver and a bronze medal on Sunday.

The men’s eight, comprising of Leander’s Jacob Dawson, Thomas George, Charles Elwes, Thomas Ford and Cox Henry Fieldman along with Morgan Bolding — who substituted into the boat for the final in place of Leander’s Oliver Wynne-Griffith who was taken ill — Josh Bugajski, Mohamed Sbihi and James Rudkin fought a hard and tight race, edging ahead on the final stroke to take the gold ahead of the Germans.

The men’s four (M4-) of Oli Cook, Rory Gibbs and Leander’s Matt Rossiter, and Sholto Carnegie took the gold after a dominant row which saw them leading the field from early on.

Speaking after the race, Rossiter said: “We got out well — it probably wasn’t our cleanest start but then Sholto set a good rhythm in the middle where we were just pounding away, taking a little bit out every stroke.

“I make the calls for the boys, and they made my job so easy because we were just nudging ahead every stroke. It feels like a real privilege to be able to be in front of the race and watch it all unfold.

“I’ve been rowing for GB since I was about 18 and I’ve never had that before, so to have that here and in the Europeans has been a good feeling.”

Sholto added: “We’re really satisfied. I thought we executed a good plan and it’s a very fun boat to row.”

The lightweigth womens’s double of Emily Craig and Imogen Grant secured GB’s third gold of the regatta.

The women’s four of Leander’s Rowan McKellar along with Harriet Taylor, Caragh McMurtry and Rebecca Shorten, picked up a silver medal in a race that started in sunshine and ended after a massive downpour of rain on the Rotsee lake.

It was a bronze medal for the all Leander men’s quad of Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Thomas Barras and Jack Beaumont.

Speaking after the race Leask said: “We’re chuffed. Obviously coming from the Europeans, we just wanted to build our speed. We’ve put a lot of work in and to see it paying off here is so worthwhile, and makes everything so much more fun.

“This is my first world cup medal, and to be doing it here of all places. It’s also my first time racing here, and it’s an absolutely phenomenal place to race. It has to be one of my favourites already.”

Leander’s Vicky Thornley finished fifth in the women’s single sculls final. Speaking after the race Thornley said: “I’m disappointed with the result. We came here to improve the start of the race and close down the margin to the front of the field and we’ve done both of the things but the result is the frustrating part of it. Now it’s back to the grind and looking ahead to the Games this summer.”

The men’s double of Leander’s John Collins and Graeme Thomas and the men’s pair of Oli Wilkes and Matt Tarrant put in gutsy performances but both missed out on a medal, finishing in fourth place by just 0.3 and 0.5 seconds respectively.

The men’s double crew of Leander’s Jonny Walton and Sam Meijer finished 12th overall after their B final race.

Reflecting on the weekend racing, British Rowing director of performance Brendan Purcell said: “This was our last international regatta before we select and announce our Olympic Team and head off to Tokyo this summer.

“It’s not been a ‘usual’ season for us but we’ve had some standout performances today, and have seen some good learnings implemented following the Europeans.

“It’s heads down now, with our crews shortly travelling to training camps where the athletes and coaches will continue to reset and refine so that we can get to Tokyo in the strongest shape possible.”