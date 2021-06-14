Development squad excel at Metropolitan Regatta

LEANDER’S development athletes dominated the Metropolitan Regatta last weekend at Dorney Lake.

The regatta was held over two days with time trials and finals on each day in all events, giving most the opportunity to race in more than one event.

On Saturday, the first to race down the 2,000 metre Olympic course were the women’s eight of Alice Baatz, Lucy Edmunds, Katie King-Smith, Juliette Perry, Lauren Carey, Natasha Harris-White, Phoebe Campbell, Flo Donald and cox Costi Levi. In a tight final, the crew finished in second place.

The men’s four of Charles Wait-Roberts, James Robson, Iwan Hadfield and Ed Grisedale won their time trial and later in the day secured a comfortable win in the final by six seconds.

The women’s quad of Katherine George, Imogine Magner, Xanthe Weatherhead and Carla Russle won their event whilst the men’s double of James Cartwright and Olly Costley also managed to win by a narrow marin of 0.4 seconds.

The men’s eight of Connor Brown, Bryn Ellery, Luke Green, Nick Farrell, Jack Gosden-Kay, Sam Mckeown, Joe Wolfin, Tom Ballinger and cox Wilf LeBrocq finished second in their final. Leander’s junior boy’s quad of Ben Jackson, Tristan Grainge, Sergej Vujosevic and Daniel Landau raced in J18 quads, finishing second. Due to the structure of the event they also finished fourth in the open men’s quads. Jack Keating was last to race on the first day in the men’s single sculls where he finished in second place.

First up on Sunday was the women’s eight who raced well to win their final.

The women’s quad, with one change — Seun Olyboden in for Weatherhead — secured another comfortable win in their event.

In the men’s four, the crew was completely changed from the winning crew the previous day with Sam Mckeown, Luke Green, Bryn Ellery and Connor Brown coming out of the eight to take the win.

After the success of Saturday’s double scull, Cartwright and Costley were joined by Keating and Reiser to race the men’s quad where they performed well to win by more than 10 seconds.

Finally racing in the men’s Eeight was Charles Wait-Roberts, Ed Grisedale, James Robson, Iwan Hadfield, Dan Graham, Tom Ballinger, Nick Farrell, Jack Gosden-Kay, coxed by Wilf Le Brocq, who had a good tussle leading most of the race but eventually finished second.