Anderson claims world cup medal

LEANDER athletes were among the medals as the GB rowing team’s young “Project Paris” squad won two silver and three bronze medals in the finals of World Rowing Cup III in Sabaudia, Italy, on Sunday.

The women’s pair final saw two all Leander GB crews racing. The GBR2 crew of Susannah Dear and Samantha Redgrave came out on top, picking up a bronze medal, just ahead of the GBR1 crew of Heidi Long and Alice Davies in fourth place.

Also winning bronze medals were the Leander men’s double of Victor Kleshnev and Rory Harris.

Leander Lola Anderson also secured bronze in the single sculls.

The women’s four of Leander’s Lauren Irwin and Hope Cessford along with Oxford Brookes’ Daisy Bellamy and Esme Booth finished fourth, just missing out on a podium spot.

Elsewhere GB secured silver in the men’s pairs and fours events.

Peter Sheppard, British Rowing’s chief coach for U23s and juniors said: “The aim this weekend was to give these young men and women an opportunity to race at a World Cup and on the world stage.

“They’ve taken the opportunity and extra credit to those that have come back with a medal. Every athlete has learnt a lot from the racing and improved how they race, with many getting personal bests and there are some people here who I am sure we will see in Paris.”

Meanwhile, British Rowing director of performance Brendan Purcell added: “We are three years out from the next Olympic Games and World Cup III has been an opportunity for this new crop to gain senior experience and lay down a marker as we look to build the squad that will compete in Paris. The future looks bright based on today’s finals performances.”