Henley juniors triumph on Dorney Lake

HENLEY Rowing Club’s junior crews triumphed at the two-day Marlow Regatta held at Dorney Lake last weekend.

On Saturday the senior men and junior boys had encouraging performances whilst the J15 girls won their eight event and on Sunday they won the coxed fours whilst the J14 boys won the coxed quads.

Saturday was over the full 2,000m Olympic course, first race a time trial giving crews a ranking, that then place them into finals. Sunday was a 1,000 metre course for the J14 and 15 crews with heats, semi final and finals.

The senior men’s four missed out on making the A final by one second in the time trial before going on to win the B final.

The Henley J18 quad crew of Guy Hutchins, George Lauchlan, David Wallace and Finlay Ribbons finished third in the time trial of 30 crews before finishing fourth in the final.

Three of the quad did it all again in the afternoon racing, competing in open championship quads, with Cameron Seager in place of Finlay Ribbons. Their time trial result in a high quality field put them in the B final. At 750m they were down a length and a half on a composite crew from Leeds University, Leeds RC and University of York, who had been seven seconds faster in the time trial, and level with Oxford University lightweights.

The Henley crew rallied and began to chase down the more experienced crew and in a thrilling last 500m, Henley just got ahead in the last few strokes, to win the B final by 0.32 seconds.

The girls J15 eight octuple of Tilly Macartney, Freya Weiser, Ruby Roger, Gwennie Hunter, Daisy Janes, Tabby Hall, Ella Dickson, Florence Lenthall and cox Matilda Ley finished ninth of the 30 eights competing that also included the older J18 and J16 categories.

Of the WJ15 boats Henley were the first to finish and proceeded to the A final for J15 eights. Henley won the seven-boat final comfortably leading from the start and finishing 26 seconds ahead of second placed Surbiton High School.

On Sunday Henley entered two crews in the girls J15 coxed fours with Ruby Roger, Gwennie Hunter, Daisy Janes Anna Merritt and cox Matilda Ley in the first boat and Tilly Macartney, Tabby Hall, Ella Dickson, Florence Lenthall and cox Caitlin Emery in the second.

With 16 crews in the event there where three first round heats with both Henley crews winning their respective heats.

This meant that they where on opposite sides of the draw for the semi-finals which again both crews won.

In the six boat final they were up against one another plus local rivals Great Marlow School who had been second to both boats one in the heats and one in the semis. These three crews took an early lead with the Emery boat just in front of Marlow then the second Henley boat. This remained the order through the halfway mark but going into the last 400m Marlow fell back and less than half a length separated the two Henley boats. Going into the last 250m very little separated the boats but the boat coxed by Emery just kept its bow ball ahead to cross the line first by a few feet.

The morning division saw both WJ14 quads reach the final after two rounds of six lane racing. Competition was stiff, with the quad of Honor Kennedy, Josie Savin, Florence Short, Kaia Marsden and cox Eleanor Quinn finishing third while Holly Fuller, Nicolette Pagdin, Jessica Mack, Lilya Wild and cox Darcy Jacobs went one better to finish runners-up.

In the afternoon the crew of Honor Kennedy, Josie Savin, Holly Fuller, Nicolette Pagdin, Darcy Jacobs, Lilya Wild, Annie Hunt, Jessica Mack and cox Kaia Marston made their way to the final.

After a tricky start in a fairly strong cross wind, where all crews had been called back when two crews clashed, they found themselves last out and half a length down. Showing grit and resilience, they fought back to finish fourth.

The J14 boys crew of Jacob Len, Zak Jenkins, Callum Gaffney, Viggo Gibbons and cox Felix Richardson were competing in their first ever regatta.

The four got off to a slow start but still qualified for the semi finals where they hit their stride in the second 500 metres to finish in second place and reach the A final.

In the final the Henley crew excelled in an exciting race to win their event by 0.3 seconds.