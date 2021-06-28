Leander development crews triumph at Marlow Regatta

LEANDER Club’s development squad came away with 21 tankards from last Saturday’s Marlow Regatta.

Held at Dorney Lake, the athletes competed in six different events for both men and women.

First up to race was the men’s eight of Charles Waite-Roberts, Bryn Ellery, Sam McKeown, Luke Green, Tom Ballinger, Jack Gosden-Kaye, Connor Brown and Nick Farrell, coxed by Wilf Le Brocq. The crew qualified in second place in the time trial before finishing fourth in the final.

The women’s eight of Heidi Long, Juliette Perry, Katie King-Smith, Katherine Maitland, Alice Baatz, Jo Wratten, Lauren Irwin and Alice Davies, coxed by Morgan Baynham-Williams won their event. The crew, against strong opposition, took the lead early in the race and rowed well under pressure to take the victory.

The men’s coxless four of James Robson, Ryan Todhunter, James Vogel and Ed Grisedale had to settle for second place after a competitive final.

They crew were racing the silver medal crew from the recent World Cup. In an exciting race, where the lead changed hands more than once, the Leander crew just missed out on the win in the final few strokes of the race.

Leander also had two crews competing in the women’s coxless fours.

The A crew of Imogen Magner, Xanthe Weatherhead, Seun Olubodun and Natasha Harris-White raced well to take the win while the B crew of Anastasia Posner, Carla Russell, Emily Mcharg and Cordi Mahony finished in third place. The men’s quadruple sculls crew of Rory Harris, Jack Keating, Will Fletcher and Luke Reiser won their event while Ben Jackson from the club’s junior squad raced in a composite quad and secured second place.

The final success for the Henley club came in the women’s quadruple sculls where Jess Leyden, Georgie Brayshaw, Michelle Truax and Lola Anderson put in an impressive performance to take the honours.