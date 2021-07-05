Monday, 05 July 2021

Upper Thames crews perform well up against tough opposition

THE senior squad at Upper Thames Rowing Club raced at Marlow Regatta at Dorney Lake two weeks ago.

The standout performance was that of the coxless four, comprising Dale Buckett, Steve Griffiths, Tom Hole and Matt Cummings. They were the fastest club 4- finishing fourth in the A final behind two Oxford Brookes crews and Leander Club.

Both the Leander crew and Oxford Brookes crews contained athletes who had represented Great Britain at the last World Cup regatta.

The coxed four of Mike Scott, Martyn Matt, Henry Pearson and Rob Leech coxed by Zoe Thomas had a good time trial in the morning to reach the B final in the Championship event but were unable to show their true speed in the final.

Under new coach Mark Shimmin, the women’s squad, having recovered from a number of niggling injuries, made a good step forward from the Metropolitan Regatta three weeks ago. The quad of Daisy Hampton, Alice Pickthall, Sian Hinton and Courtney Edmonds finished fourth in the B final.

Meanwhile, the masters quad of Adam Rennie, Will Hoodless, Mark Shimmin and Hamish Floyd raced in the Tier2 4x event and finished second in the B final.

