Women’s regatta returns

CREWS from across the UK and Ireland will compete at this year’s Henley Women’s Regatta which starts today (Friday).

The 33rd edition of the regatta, which ends on Sunday, has been organised in line with the current government restrictions to combat coronavirus.

Last year’s regatta was cancelled altogether due to the pandemic.

There will be new-look, expanded competitor and spectator zones that will enable all athletes and supporters to enjoy the racing while socially distanced.

A “Covid Code of Conduct” will be applicable to all those attending.

Trophies will be awarded across the full spectrum of rowing events, from Championship for the highest-level crews, through to Aspirational, for clubs and universities, plus junior events and a development level event for coxed fours.

However, there will be no medals presentation this year, with crews asked to celebrate individually after picking up their prizes following each final.

Racing begins at 9am today (Friday) with the time trial for the Colgan Foundation Cup. Most events will have a time trial to cut entries down to the maximum possible for side-by-side racing, or for seeding purposes. Semi-finals and finals will be held on Sunday.

The regatta will be livestreamed on YouTube. For more information, visit www.hwr.org.uk