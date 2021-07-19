Double delight for Henley RC juniors in first race for two years

HENLEY Rowing Club’s junior 14 squad, who haven’t raced for two years, competed at the Kingston Borough Regatta last Saturday where they came away with two wins.

In the morning the double of Ava Lowe and Chloe Hughes beat Walbrook in the first heat before the second double of Mima Butterworth and Molly Hall beat a crew from Team Keane.

The two Henley crews then raced in the final and in the event Lowe and Hughes triumphed in a close race.

In the afternoon the two girls quads raced with Lilian Graham, Hannah Keane, Florence French, Evie Meeks and cox Gemma Chidwick beating the crew from Wimbledon High School before losing to Team Keane.

The second crew of Mima Butterworth, Martha Dickson, Ava Lowe, Molly Hall and cox Charlotte Tong beat Marlow Rowing Club in the first heat by two lengths, Team Keene in the second heat by a thrid of a length, Kingston Rowing Club in the third hea and then Wimbledon High School by three lengths in the final.

The Henley J14 boys had a more difficult regatta as they reached three finals but ultimately came away empty-handed.

In the morning, Viggo Gibbons and Callum Gaffney were off first and managed to get as far as the semi-final, beating a crew from Falcon Rowing Club while Jacob Len and Zak Jenkins went one better getting to the final beating crews from Fulham Reach and Bewl Bridge before losing to a strong crew from Windsor Boys.

In the afternoon, Jenkins competed in the single scull where he lost to a sculler from Bewl Bridge, having beaten him in the double scull.

Finally the quad of Felix Richardson with Gibbons, Gaffney, and Len, coxed by Abi Eltze reached the final only to lose out to Windsor Boys.