Bellamy wins gold

LEANDER athletes helped Great Britain finish third in the medals table at the U23 World Rowing Championship held in Racice in the Czech Republic.

All seven of the GB crews that entered the event made it through to the A finals with the women’s four taking gold on Sunday.

The four, which included former Henley Rowing Club member Daisy Bellamy, secured gold as they held off a strong challenge from the US crew.

The men’s four of Callum Sullivan, Matthew Rowe, former Shiplake College Henry Blois-Brooke and Leander’s Iwan Hadfield secured a bronze medal as they held off a strong challenge from Russia late in the race.

In the women’s double the all-Leander crew of Zoe Adamson and Katherine George were in a tightly fought battle with the crews from Greece, Germany, Romania and the Netherlands all jostling for the medalist positions. At the 1,000m mark the British crew just had their bows ahead in second, but by the end of the race the Romanian crew had rowed through. The British double finished fifth.

In the final of the men’s double, Leander duo Oliver Costley and James Cartwright finished fourth overall.

Elsewhere former Henley Rowing Club and Shiplake College athlete Sophia Hahn won gold with the USA in the eights.