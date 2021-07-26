Monday, 26 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Success for Henley juniors

HENLEY Rowing Club’s junior girls’ squad continued their success by winning the quads at Molesey Regatta on Sunday.

Split into two divisions, the first crew of Lilian Graham, Chloe Hughes, Mima Butterworth, Molly Hall with cox Gemma Chidwick were in Division 1 beating a crew from Maidenhead in a tight race in the first heat by half a length.

The crews were level for most of the 500m course but Henley managed to pull ahead over the last section of the race.

Henley went on to beat Wimbledon High School in the next heat and Kingston in the final by three lengths.

The second division crew of Hannah Keene, Ava Meeks, Charlotte Tong, Ava Lowe and cox Florence French lost to a crew from Wimbledon High School by half a length who went on to win the second division.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33