Success for Henley juniors

HENLEY Rowing Club’s junior girls’ squad continued their success by winning the quads at Molesey Regatta on Sunday.

Split into two divisions, the first crew of Lilian Graham, Chloe Hughes, Mima Butterworth, Molly Hall with cox Gemma Chidwick were in Division 1 beating a crew from Maidenhead in a tight race in the first heat by half a length.

The crews were level for most of the 500m course but Henley managed to pull ahead over the last section of the race.

Henley went on to beat Wimbledon High School in the next heat and Kingston in the final by three lengths.

The second division crew of Hannah Keene, Ava Meeks, Charlotte Tong, Ava Lowe and cox Florence French lost to a crew from Wimbledon High School by half a length who went on to win the second division.