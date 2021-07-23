Friday, 23 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leander rowers win Olympic heats

Leander rowers win Olympic heats

VICKY THORNLEY is through to the quarter-final of the women's single sculls at the Tokyo Olympics.

Thornley, of Leander Club in Henley, came first in her heat this morning, finishing the 2,000m course in seven minutes and 44 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Jeannine Gmelin.

She will next compete on Monday.

Leander’s John Collins and Graeme Thomas, in the men’s double, reached their semi-final after coming second in their heat in a time of 6 minutes and 12 seconds, finishing second behind their Dutch rivals, Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33