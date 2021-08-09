Rowing rips itself apart after disappointing Tokyo medal haul

ROWERS from Leander Club in Henley have returned home from Japan after Great Britain failed to win an Olympic rowing gold medal for the first time since 1980.

Team GB took silver in the men’s quadruple sculls and bronze in the men’s eight during the eight-day rowing regatta in Tokyo.

It was their second lowest medal haul at an Olympics since Atlanta in 1996 and Britain has lost its status as the leading rowing nation.

Sir Steve Redgrave, who won five Olympic gold medals at consecutive Games, blamed British Rowing, the national governing body, for allowing former head coach Jurgen Grobler to leave a year ago and for taking a “softer” approach.

The 74-year-old German, who led the Team GB rowers at seven consecutive Olympics, from 1992 to 2016, producing 20 champions who won 33 gold medals, was known as a hard taskmaster.

It has been suggested that his departure was linked to a desire to change the culture and move to a more sensitive environment, which has been taken on by Australian performance director Brendan Purcell.

Sir Steve, who chairs Henley Royal Regatta, questioned the decision to allow Grobler and Paul Thompson, who had been head women’s coach, to leave.

“It may be that the approach has gone a bit soft,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “If we want a soft approach, we will have to expect softer results.

“Jurgen was asked to leave. As well as Paul, if you ask the two best coaches the world has ever seen in any sport to leave, both within two years of this Olympics, then you deserve what you get.

“With the systems that we have put back in of selection panels and so forth, we’ve moved back to the Seventies and Eighties and we have to accept Seventies and Eighties results.”

Team GB won five rowing medals in Rio in 2016, six in Beijing in 2008 and nine in London 2012, topping the Olympic regatta table each time.

But the results at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo amounted to a string of near-misses as British boats finished in fourth place in six events.

Helen Glover, 35, and Polly Swann, 33, finished fourth in the women’s pair after both had staged comebacks.

Glover, who lives near Maidenhead, gave birth to twins Kit and Willow last year while Swann took a year off to focus on her medical career in her native Edinburgh.

Glover, who won gold in 2012 and 2016, said: “We’re pleased with the result — it shows our hard work.”

But she said she wouldn’t be returning to competitive rowing, adding: “This time I’m saying, ‘No, that’s definitely it’.”

Glover and her husband, television presenter Steve Backshall, had a son Logan in 2019.

Her comeback began last March, when the Tokyo Games were postponed for 12 months until this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She was reunited with Swann, who partnered her when Heather Stanning took a break after London 2012.

Glover said: “Logan, Kit and Bo, I love you so much — you have been my inspiration.

“I never saw myself getting back in a rowing boat until you guys came along, especially Kit and Bo in the lockdown.

“I just want to say that you can do anything that you want to do. Trying and failing is no problem as long as you try. That goes out to not just my children but everyone out there.” Swann, 33, who is a member of Leander, said she was overwhelmed by messages of support before and after the Games.

She said: “United by emotion, that’s our mantra.

“We’ve pushed ourselves to the limit and I couldn’t be prouder of Helen and the rest of our inspiring team who have supported us through this journey.

“We may not have had the fairy-tale ending but I have loved every step of the way and I am honoured to have raced my second Olympic Games with Helen.

“Sport is as brutal as it is wonderful, it tests your boundaries, it squeezes every inch of passion, energy, mental resolve and physicality you possess.

“It also teaches you who you are, it brings us together, it is exciting, fun and makes you more than the sum of your parts, which is why it is so addictive.

“The messages of support from the nation have completely overwhelmed me. It makes me proud to be British.”

Vicky Thornley, a former captain of Leander, recorded the best-ever finish by a British female sculler as she was edged out of a medal despite a late charge in her final.

The 33-year-old, who lives in Bix, finished 0.67 seconds behind Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig in the race for bronze.

Thornley said: “Fourth at the Olympic Games — possibly the most difficult place to finish.

“Still making my way through the thoughts and emotions of a seriously intense eight days but I can safely say the semi and final are the two best races I have put together in the single and that is something to be proud of. Huge respect and well done to the three medallists. Thank you, everyone, for your messages and support.

“Finally, big shout out to my team-mates — you raced with such heart and I am proud of you all.”

The GB men’s eight, who came into the Games as defending champions, finished third in their heat so had to come through a repêchage to qualify for the final.

After an assured start, they were alongside reigning world champions Germany and were second at the halfway point when New Zealand started a powerful push that took them out front.

A three-boat sprint to the line behind the Kiwis saw the Germans prevail by a tenth of a second over Team GB, with the USA one second behind.

Ollie Wynne-Griffith, 27, who rows for Leander, said: “Overall I’m very proud of the performance. We had a pretty up-and-down week.

“It’s not the colour of medal we wanted but there have been a lot of fourth places on the team, a lot of near-misses, so it’s good to be on the right side of one.”

The rest of the crew comprised Leander’s Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Charlie Elwes, Tom Ford and cox Henry Fieldman alongside Josh Bugajski, Mohamed Sbihi and James Rudkin.

After the race, bow man Bugajski told reporters that Grobler used to “destroy” athletes that he didn’t like.

He told an interviewer that he’d “cracked open a bottle of champagne when Jurgen retired”.

Bugajski added: “I had a very dark three years under him. I will admit, he’s a good coach to some people, but there were some people he just seemed to take a disliking to. What he did to them was just destroy them, destroy their soul, destroy everything they had.”

However, his crewmates made it known that they didn’t agree with him.

The lightweight double of Emily Craig, 28, and Imogen Grant, 25, missed out on bronze by just 100th of a second.

A photo-finish showed just a bow ball separating the duo from the defending champions Marieke Keijser and Ilse Paulis, of the Netherlands, who led throughout but caught a crab in the last few strokes.

Italian duo Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini screamed in disbelief as they won the gold medal in a time just half a second ahead of the British crew. France took silver.

Craig and Grant had started strongly and led the race at the 500m mark. The Dutch duo moved past to take a half-length lead but there was nothing to choose between the next three before the final few strokes.

Grant, of Abrahams Road, Henley, said: “We knew it was going to be tight. There were six crews there and I think we all deserved a medal, to be honest.

“It was about who was able to get it quite right on the day and we were pretty close. We did everything we could.

“Obviously it’s pretty gutting to not be coming away with a medal round our necks.

“When you’re in high-performance sport it has got to be more than just the outcome and I’m really proud of what we’ve done over the last two years, over the last few months, over the last few days.” Part of the condition of the Games going ahead was that the athletes would all travel to Tokyo, take part in their event and then fly straight home again.

Jack Beaumont, part of the all-Leander men’s quadruple scull that won silver earlier in the regatta, made an appearance at the Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta on Saturday.

The Leander captain, who lives in Nettlebed, walked around the course, speaking to organisers, competitors and spectators and showing them his medal.

Beaumont said: “The feeling in Tokyo was euphoric and it was so exciting to have the world together.

“It was different from a normal Olympics because everyone was having to wear masks and there were no fans but, for me, I don’t think that took anything away from the experience. We don’t normally have huge crowds.

“The one time we have the huge crowds is when we race at Henley and that is something special.

“Normally we would stay after the racing for a week supporting the rest of Team GB.

“Now I am back in Henley, it is a lovely opportunity to be able to see my friends and family and show my medal to lots of people.”

Beaumont said he was “euphoric” after winning silver.

He said: “We did something that British athletes have been trying to do for a long time as we’ve never won a medal at the Olympics in the men’s quadruple scull.

“We have been getting closer and closer and we had some really amazing athletes pave the way for us but for us to be the ones to then achieve it and put that ghost behind us is awesome and I hope it inspires people.

“I’ve just won a silver medal at the Olympics and I can’t say I’ve done anything greater than that.

“I’ve always said that with my rowing career, whatever results I get, I want to say that I enjoyed it and had fun doing it and I have had so much fun. That is more important to me than the medal.”

Mark Davis, who chairs British Rowing, hit back at criticism of the team’s performance.

He said: “The worst performance by a British team since 1972, which is almost as long as I’ve been alive. Not a single gold medal. Shocking.

“Or it would be if it wasn’t so predictable with the change to a soft approach and the absurd decisions on coaches. Various people have got to go.

“Well, actually, no. Plenty around us may be losing their heads but we’re keeping ours. Admittedly, in terms of medals, it was a disappointing regatta and. of course, we will review every part of it thoroughly, as you would expect whatever the results.

“But on the face of it, it has told us very little we didn’t know already and so far seems to have confirmed in our minds a lot of things we did.

“First of all, it’s clear we have a great set of young athletes. They gave us every reason to be immensely proud of them, as individuals and as a team, coming in one after the next in that most frustrating of all Olympic positions, and then fronting up at the rawest of moments.

“Having committed everything and come away with nothing, they were open and honest about their performances, what they gave and where they fell short.

“But they excelled not just as plucky losers. Making more finals as a team than any other country bar the Netherlands, they showed that they are there or thereabouts in every one, which bodes well for such a young squad in the future.

“In two, we made the podium and in six we came fourth — by a combined total margin of 9.63 seconds over 12km — with two of the eight delivering GB’s best-ever result in their boat class.

“This, after 80 per cent of the squad from Rio retired, such that the vast majority competing this week were Olympic virgins. We always knew that the Tokyo Olympics fell at a time when the team was in transition.

“A stunning start to the season artificially raised expectations but victories against European competition were no real indicator of how we would fare against the rest of the world, including some crews that had been able to prepare free of covid disruption.

“In turn, defeat to them should not cloud the bigger picture. We stepped on this week from our 2019 world championship results and if we were six whiskers away from doing so in style, we none-

theless took an important step towards Paris in three years’ time.

“No one wanted more for Jurgen Grobler still to be part of the story in Tokyo than I did, nor regrets more the fact that there comes a time for everyone to move on.

“The delay to Tokyo disrupted our eight-year plan in a way that Jurgen recognised as well as anyone but to argue, as some have, that his retirement made all the difference flies in the face of logic and is insulting to the proven talent that has coached our crews since.

“When I joined British Rowing, one of our most iconic gold medallists regaled me with a story of how, in the Olympic village, they would prefer to eat with crews from other countries than with our own team, such was the culture and level of antagonism in the squad.

“Separately, stories abound — and books have been written — of athletes whose experience with the GB rowing team was a success rather than a pleasure, when for longevity’s sake it really needs to be both. Just because one system worked spectacularly well in its era, that doesn’t make it fit for today or for the future.

“It seems to me that our aim of delivering a programme that can be enjoyed as well as celebrated should be attracting praise rather than criticism.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that sporting success is measured in black and white, nor that in all but two cases we were on the wrong side of the medal line. Of course that outcome is disappointing to pundits, supporters and those who watch rowing only once every four years, particularly when we have all been so spoiled by the stunning success of our sport for a generation.

“But we will cut through the noise of criticism to remember that it will be far more disappointing to the team themselves and, crucially, there are plenty of positives to take from their performance.

“Every crew improved through the Games; six came as close as you can come and all took away learnings that will stand them in good stead.

“In short, they built a good, solid and impressive platform to Paris on which we will help them build. They should be proud of the progress they made. We are.”

• Henley will host a Heroes’ Return for the town’s Olympians on Saturday, September 18 when there will be a row-past and an open-top bus tour. Mayor Sarah Miller will welcome the athletes who have just taken part in the Tokyo Games on the steps of the town hall and there there will be speeches and entertainment.