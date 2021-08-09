Success for Upper Thames and Henley at town regatta

UPPER THAMES and Henley Rowing Club both had success at last Saturday’s Town and Visitors’ Regatta.

Despite the challenges of coronavirus and last year’s cancellation, the event still managed to attract 200 crews in 164 races in 45 events.

Because Henley Royal Regatta was postponed to this month this year, the town regatta attracted an unusual mix of top-class crews wanting to get some practice on this stretch of river, including a large contingent of fours and eights entries.

The change to the calendar meant the regatta moved further downriver to Remenham Farm and Temple Island Meadows. Racing was over a two-lane boomed course from the ‘Barrier’ at Remenham up to Remenham Club, a distance of about 800m, instead of the usual three-lane course.

Upper Thames Rowing Club’s women’s eight won their event, and the club’s masters crews came away with medals for their coxless four and women’s double.

The recently formed Upper Thames women’s eight beat crews from St Edmund Hall, Oxford and City of Oxford Rowing Club before meeting Twickenham Rowing Club in the final where they won by three-and-a-half lengths.

The Upper Thames women's masters F double scull were also victorious in their event having to overhaul a 10 second handicap given to their older opposition in the first round before beating Henley Rowing Club’s Margaret Hall and Julia Lock in the final.

Upper Thames’ other success came in the masters E coxless fours as they beat London Rowing Club/Meadway Towns Rowing Club composite in a heat that had to be re-rowed.

The London crew steered into the leading Upper Thames boat just five strokes before the finish line. The umpires decided that the infringement was in neutral water and ordered a re-row. This time there was no steering issue and in the last race of the day the Upper Thames boat rowed through the crew from London to take the win by one length.

Henley Rowing Club’s junior quad of Finlay Ribbons, David Wallace, George Lauchlan and Guy Hutchins won their event by beating Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School by three-quarters of a length. Elsewhere, a Henley coxless four of Oliver Gerrard, Luke Marshall, Edward Sharp and Euan Turnell lost out in their final against Oxford University Lightweight Rowing Club by half a length.

The regatta ran on schedule throughout the day despite the large entry and some challenging weather conditions, thanks to the experienced planning of the organising committee.

Speaking after the event, regatta president councillor Glen Lambert said: “It’s been a fantastic regatta, despite the challenges thrown at us by covid, showcasing the best of Henley both on and off the water. It’s so great to hear how much our competitors enjoyed their day racing on this stretch of water.”

Next year’s regatta will take place on Saturday, August 1.