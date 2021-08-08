Memories flood back for newest regatta steward

DEBBIE FLOOD says she is excited to start work as a Henley Royal Regatta steward at next week’s delayed event.

When the double Olympic rowing silver medallist was invited to accept the role by Sir Steve Redgrave, chairman of the regatta, in December, she thought “someone had died”.

Flood, 41, recalls: “I had a lot of missed calls from people on the day I found out and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ So when Steve rang I was like, ‘What has happened?’ It was a total surprise.

“Being involved in Henley Royal Regatta is an amazing thing. Hopefully, there will be things I can bring to the event but I will work it out as I go along and will be as helpful as I can be.

“As a newbie, you can do a lot of different things so I said, ‘Place me anywhere you need me to be, I’m happy anywhere’. I don’t know how it’ll run this year, it’ll just be great to be involved.”

Flood, who retired from rowing in 2012, lives in Henley with her husband Jaco Bruwer, 38, their

18-month old daughter and her two stepchildren.

She is originally from Harrogate and fell in love with sport as a child.

Flood says: “My dad was a marathon runner and my mum loved pottering around in the back yard and keeping fit, so my younger brother Barry and I naturally did a lot of sport.

“I was doing fun runs when I was three, holding my dad’s hand. My first was an Easter egg run and because I was so small we set off early but no one ever caught us up as we were so fast.

“I loved running and joined clubs and I used to watch Olympians on the television and think they were like super-humans another world away.”

When Flood was seven she got into karate and judo and became a Great Britain junior judo international. She was also a county level 1500m and cross-country runner and shot-putter.

She says: “As I grew up, I was good at running and raced for my school but as I got older and bigger I knew it wasn’t going to be the sport that was going to take me to the Olympics.

“My dad took me to judo and I started using the rowing machine in training for that. I liked karate as well but got serious about judo and I thought, ‘I’m going to do this and go the Olympics’.

“In the end it wasn’t going to happen with judo but someone at the gym noticed I was strong on the rowing machine and my dad said maybe that was a good thing to do.”

Flood took a week-long rowing course at Eton College, where she says she spent the whole week “swimming” as she kept falling into the water.

Despite this, she peservered and then met Mark Banks, who was chief coach of the Leander Club in Henley for two decades until this year. He quickly recognised her potential.

At age 17, Flood took part in the 1998 world junior championships, winning bronze in the double sculls with Frances Houghton.

She then decided to move to Caversham, where the GB rowers train, so she could try to make the team for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

She also enrolled at Reading University to study physiology and biochemistry with a view to becoming a veterinary surgeon.

She won a gold in the double sculls with Houghton at the world under-23 championships in 1999 and in 2000 won gold in the single sculls.

She also won the single sculls national title rowing for Tideway Scullers School in London at the 2000 national championships.

She competed in the single sculls at Henley that same year and realised that she could become an elite rower.

Flood says: “I thought, ‘Actually, I’m off to a good start’ and I carried on from there.

“What was supposed to be two years of rowing full-time turned into three. I didn’t know anything about full-time sport, I didn’t really know it was something you could continue to do. I really wanted to be a vet.”

She made the Olympic team as a spare but remembers the experience fondly.

“I was really accepted by athletes,” said Flood. “That was important as it was hard for me to fit in anywhere and I made so many friends and people were looking after me.”

She decided to try again for the 2004 Greece Olympics and joined Leander Club.

Four years later, Flood won her first Olympic silver medal in Athens in the women’s quadruple sculls with Houghton, Rebecca Romero and Alison Mowbray.

“That was amazing,” she recalls. “One of my best races and some of my best mates — we still have a WhatsApp group. You do life together and share the ups and downs.”

The following year, Flood completed her university degree and in 2006 she won silver at the world championships in the quadruple sculls with Houghton, Sarah Winckless and Katherine Grainger.

This was later elevated to gold when the Russian crew failed a drugs test.

Two years later, she won her second Olympic silver in Beijing in the quadruple sculls with Grainger, Houghton and Annie Vernon.

Flood cried as she was awarded her medal as she was “gutted” at missing the gold medal by just seconds.

“Beijing was a different experience,” she says. “We were in the lead for six minutes and then got overtaken in the last second.

“In the photos you can see me looking for my parents because I knew when I saw them I’d feel

better. We were gutted but I look back now and feel really proud, it was an amazing time.”

Flood decided to take a year off training in 2009 and became a prison officer at HMP Huntercombe in Nuffield, where she worked for about seven years.

She says: “I love working with people but it can be a depressing place. We were always running to break up fights and we had to be on the ball all the time.

“I’d cry every night on the way home for the first few months. I never got hardened to it.

“Alongside this, I was still training and racing and helping other athletes on their journey and being there for them to ask questions and share experiences.”

In 2012, she took part in her final Olympics in London where she came fifth in the quad sculls with Houghton, Beth Rodford and Melanie Wilson at Eton-Dorney Lake.

She says: “It was the one I didn’t medal in but it was the best Games I have been in. The crews and the volunteers were incredible.”

Flood then retired from international rowing but made history by becoming the first ever female captain of the Leander Club, which only opened membership to women in 1998.

“I was honoured to have that role,” she says. “The club had been my home since 2000. There’s such history there and it’s the most successful club in the world.

“We have to remind ourselves how unique it is because it is our normal, which is good as we don’t get big-headed.”

Flood stayed in the role for two years and says she enjoyed speaking to the junior rowers and learning how the club works behind the scenes.

She was 35 when she met her husband via an online dating app. He is a support worker for the Nomad youth and community project at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place,

“It was perfect timing,” says Flood. “I wanted to meet someone who was Christian because for me I need someone who is on the same page as me.

“We got married in 2017 at Christ Church in Reading Road with a reception at Leander, which was amazing. My mates did a line of blades that we walked through.”

The couple live in West Street with daughter Rebekah as well as Mr Bruwer’s son Jacob, 11, and nine-year-old daughter Neave.

“I really love being a mum,” says Flood. “I wish we were closer to family because I love when we all get together.

“It was tough to start with as Rebekah was premature and at nine weeks old she was on oxygen.

“We had our church family supporting us and she struggled but now she’s great. She can almost sing Row Row Row Your Boat and she sat on my lap when we did a virtual rowing challenge to raise money for Nomad.

“We’re an active family and if you do stuff outside it gives the children more opportunities to find out what they want to do.

“We do family cycles with Rebekah in Jaco’s rucksack and she loves it. She also loves swimming.”

Flood is also a mentor for Christians in Sports, a charity that supports young athletes.

She says: “I work with athletes all over the UK. I grew up in a Christian home and made the decision myself when I was 15. I knew I wanted that relationship with God.

“I’m so grateful that happened to me before going into sport. It gives me a perspective on life and helped with losses and enjoying the wins. My faith was an anchor.

“I’ve always wanted to give back and help young athletes navigate the world and get the best out of themselves.

“Even with disappointments, by sharing them and acknowledging them, you encourage people because they think, ‘Oh. it’s not just me.’ It’s not all wins and progression, it’s a harsh world.”

Now she is also reigniting her link with rowing as a regatta steward.

Flood says: “It’s different this year due to the pandemic and it’ll be an historic event but at the end of the day when the athletes are in the water it’ll just be all about the racing.

“My mum will come over to help with Rebekah so I can give it my all.

“It’s my first year and I really want to give it some time and get stuck in.”