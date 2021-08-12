Experienced Upper Thames make opening day progress

THERE was success for Henley, Upper Thames and Shiplake College on the opening day of the Henley Royal Regatta on Wednesday.

Upper Thames Rowing Club B won their heat in the Thames Challenge Cup against Northwich Rowing Club.

The crew won in a time of seven minutes and 17 seconds despite Northwich Rowing Club leading for most of the race.

Northwich took the lead by one quarter of a length with 44 strokes a minute while Upper Thames started with 45 strokes a minute.

This lead increased to half a length by three-quarters of mile in with Upper Thames at 34 strokes a minute and Northwich at 36. However, Upper Thames took the win seconds before the finish line by two thirds of a length.

Peter Jacobs, the coach and a member of the crew, said he was “over the moon” with the win. He said: “It was amazing given how old we are. Our average age is 50 and I’m one of the oldest at 58 and the youngest is 40.

“We didn’t expect to win and we still getting used to it. We don’t know how we did that. It was fantastic.

“We managed to find something at the end — at our age we just didn’t expect to have that power against 20-something year olds. I still can’t get over it. We weren’t ahead and we didn’t have much of a chance but we found a strong rhythm and relaxed.

“Our strategy was rowing in a relaxed way, get a really good swing to allow the boat to move through the water instead of trying to bully it along.

“We just relaxed and kept with it. The key thing was we didn’t go too early before the finish line, we held back and went for the last 30 to 40 seconds.”

Upper Thames competed in the Wyfold Challenge Cup earlier in the morning but lost against Nottingham Rowing Club. The club maintained a lead for the majority of the race but lost in the last few seconds.

Nottingham finished in seven minutes and 19 seconds despite Upper Thames Rowing Club starting with strong with a lead of half a length and 35 strokes a minute with Nottingham at 38.

They maintained their lead half a mile in and increased their strokes to 36 a minute with Nottingham dropping down to 35.

At three quarters of a mile Upper Thames increased their lead to three quarters of a length but were beaten in the last stretch to the finish line by a third of a length.

In the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup, Reading Blue Coat School bea Pangbourne College by three and a half lengths in a time of six minutes and 59 seconds.

Both crews started with 37 strokes a minute with Reading Blue Coat in the lead by half a length.

A quarter of a mile in, Reading Blue Coat upped their lead to one length and both crews dropped their strokes to 35 per minute.

By half a mile, Reading Blue Coat had a lead of two lengths with 34 strokes a minute while Pangbourne were at 33 strokes a minute.

The lead increased to two lengths and a half just before the three quarters of a mile mark and with both crews at 34 strokes a minute.

Reading Blue Coat maintained the two lengths and a half lead until seconds before the finish line before increasing by another whole length.

After lunch, Shiplake College made progress in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup by beating Radley College.

The crew won by three quarters of a length in a time of six minutes and 47 seconds.

They took a half a length lead straight away and managed to maintain this throughout the entirety of the race.

Daniel Hallsworth, a member of the crew, said the race “went well” despite the windy weather.

He said: “It was everyone’s first Henley Royal Regatta day one and it was nice to soak in the atmosphere and to have the win.

“We train here all the time so we knew there would be a head wind — it was difficult conditions but nothing we haven’t dealt with before.

“We wanted to stay relaxed and not get stressed about it — just stay in our bubble. Wallace Fisher, the cox, said we were a seat down before the halfway marker and we were like, ‘Okay, a little problem,’ but nothing we couldn’t deal with.

“It’s nice to have the support around us as it gives us the pressure and motivation to do well and enjoy it — it’s nice to see all the Shiplake stripes around as well.”

Henley Rowing Club made progress in The Junior Women’s Eights as they defeated Putney High School by a length and three quarters.

The crew won in a time of eight minutes and five seconds after taking an early half a length lead. They managed to maintain this lead throughout the race.

After the tea interval, Upper Thames Rowing Club “A” lost to London Rowing Club “A” in the heats of the Thames Challenge Cup by two and a half lengths in seven minutes and five seconds.

But Henley Rowing Club beat Tortoise Club easily in a time of seven minutes and 13 seconds.

In the Temple Challenge Cup, Shiplake College defeated Shrewsbury School by three and a half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 20 seconds.