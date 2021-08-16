New launch

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
A NEW umpire’s launch made its debut at Henley Royal Regatta this week.
Boadicea, which cost more than £100,000, was paid for with a legacy from regatta member Raymond Butt.
Mr Butt, who passed away in 2018, left an undisclosed sum to go towards the operation of the regatta.
The physics teacher, who also taught astronomy, rowed at Henley in 1968 for Upper Thames Rowing Club in the Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup.
He was a member of the stewards’ enclosure at the regatta for almost 50 years.
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say