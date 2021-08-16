New launch

A NEW umpire’s launch made its debut at Henley Royal Regatta this week.

Boadicea, which cost more than £100,000, was paid for with a legacy from regatta member Raymond Butt.

Mr Butt, who passed away in 2018, left an undisclosed sum to go towards the operation of the regatta.

The physics teacher, who also taught astronomy, rowed at Henley in 1968 for Upper Thames Rowing Club in the Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup.

He was a member of the stewards’ enclosure at the regatta for almost 50 years.