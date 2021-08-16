No service

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
THIS year’s regatta church service has been cancelled due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 150 people usually attend the event, which is always held on the Sunday, or finals day, of the regatta.
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say