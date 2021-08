A NEW umpire’s launch made its debut at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Boadicea cost more than £100,000 and was paid for with a legacy from regatta member Raymond Butt.

Mr Butt, who passed away in 2018, left an undisclosed sum to go towards the operation of the regatta.

He was a member of the stewards’ enclosure at the regatta for almost 50 years.