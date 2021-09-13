Monday, 13 September 2021

Chambers returns

LEANDER CLUB has appointed a new assistant women’s coach.

Richard Chambers, an Olympic rowing silver medallist, started in the role on Wednesday last week.

He had previously rowed at Leander after graduating from university until his retirement in 2017.

Chambers then went on to coach and worked as assistant men’s coach at Cambridge University for three years.

He then became lead women’s coach at Oxford Brookes University which culminated in his charges winning the Island Challenge Cup and reaching the final of the Remenham Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta.

Alongside this he has consistently developed athletes for the Great Britain U23 team and has coached U23 crews to world medals.

