Henley bag five wins at first autumn head sculls race

HENLEY Rowing Club’s juniors triumphed at their first autumn head of the river race of the year at the Wallingford long distance sculls on Saturday.

The challenging race was competed for over a 4,000m course that has several testing bends early on. Henley had 20 crews entered in the field of 300 across the two divisions and came home with five wins from their 10 events entered.

Winning WJ16 quads and also fastest women’s quad of the day was Tilly McCartney, Gwennie Hunter, Tabby Hall and Emma Eltze.

McCartney and Hall then went on to race and win the WJ16 doubles in the afternoon division. Another double win came from Pippa Jamieson and Eyla Wild who triumphed in the WJ18 double sculls. Jamieson had already won WJ17 single sculls in the morning.

Laoise O’Donohue won the top girls’ sculling event, WJ18 singles, and in commanding fashion, finishing well clear of the second placed Headington sculler.

In WJ16 singles Gwennie Hunter finished second behind Saunders from Evesham with team mates Florence Lenthall and Anna Merritt finishing third and fourth respectively.